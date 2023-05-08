By Imran Khan • 08 May 2023 • 17:09
Two massive whales wash up on beaches in UK
Officials in the UK said a minke whale and a sperm whale have washed up on two beaches within hours of each other.
Two whale carcasses have washed up on beaches in the UK on Monday, May 8.
According to local reports, cited by Express, the first whale washed up on a beach in Scotland, while the second was found off the coast in North Wales.
A warning was issued by East Lothian Council for those visiting the beach in North Berwick after the decomposing carcass was found.
Authorities have also cordoned the area around the huge whale, as owners of pets are being asked to maintain distance.
The carcasses which washed up in North Berwick is believed to be a minke whale, while the other in Wales, is a sperm whale.
Following the discovery, a statement was issued by the council that said, “Unfortunately, a badly decomposed minke whale has been washed up on North Berwick beach this morning”.
It added, “A cordon will be put in place while arrangements are made to remove it and people are advised to maintain an appropriate distance and to keep dogs away.”
The council also stated that “The minke whale washed up on North Berwick beach earlier today has now been removed.”
The sperm whale in Wales was reported in a post by Abersoch Coastguard Rescue Team that said, “At 8.51 am this morning we were tasked to a sighting of a beached whale on Porth Neigwl – thanks to Jess and Matt camping at Treheli for the shout.”
It also stated that “Once located, we directed a team from British Divers Marine Life Rescue(bdmlr.org.uk) to the cliff top who confirmed the whale was dead and currently thought to be a young sperm whale.
The statement continued, “With a full and very high tide preventing any access to the beach a full assessment and post-mortem will be carried out later.
They also warned, “Please do NOT attempt to approach the whale as this part of the beach is fully cut off at high tide and any contact will impair the valuable results to be gained from a full autopsy.”
