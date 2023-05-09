By Max Greenhalgh • 09 May 2023 • 8:14

Birmingham Airport had longest delays in the UK Image: Fasttailwind Shutterstock.com

Official figures show longest delays across all UK airports occurred at Birmingham Airport.

Passengers flying from Birmingham Airport faced the longest delays across all UK airports according to figures from an analysis by the PA new agency of data from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Departures were on average 30 minutes delayed in 2022, slightly worse than Manchester Airport.

Birmingham is the 7th largest airport in the UK and serves more than 10 million people a year.

Manchester Airport and Doncaster Sheffield Airport tied for second worst with an average of a 29-minute delay to departing flights.

A Birmingham airport spokesperson said: “The start of 2022 was devastated by Covid. After travel restrictions were lifted, the aviation industry fought hard to recover. This year, the first since 2020 not impacted by Covid, our airport is running smoothly with customers set to equal or exceed pre-pandemic numbers.

“Customers using Birmingham airport this summer can expect changes to walking routes as we build our £40m new security hall, set to be ready for June 2024.”

Anna Bowles, the CAA head of consumer said: “Our data tells us that too many passengers faced disappointing levels of delays across UK airports last year.

“It is important consumers experience a high-quality service from both airlines and airports this year. We expect airlines to proactively provide passengers with information about their rights when flights are disrupted.”