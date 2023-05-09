By Imran Khan • 09 May 2023 • 22:01

Firefighters save baby during heroic rescue after blaze kills 40-year-old man in Spain Image: @EmergenciasMad Twitter

Firefighters save baby during heroic rescue after blaze kills 40-year-old man in Spain

Officials in Spain said the baby was rescued when the fire started on the fourth floor of a building in Madrid.

Firefighters in Madrid have saved a three-month-old baby, during a heroic rescue operation after a major fire started inside a building.

According to 20Minites, the blaze started on the fourth floor of a flat in Calle Embajadores in Madrid, resulting in the death of a 40-year-old man, while a 53-year-old man was slightly injured.

While the firefighters tried to control the massive fire, one of them rescued the child and then came down from the building using the crane, with the baby in his arms, covered by a blanket.

Another person was also then rescued by the firefighters, while they were bringing the baby down.

The child was immediately reunited with his mother, who was on the pavement with her other son waiting for the news.

Several police cars, Samur and firemen were rushed to the area and the flames were extinguished in about three hours.

Firefighters said that the high temperatures and dense smoke made extinguishing the fire difficult.

Three firefighters were also among the injured and had to be treated during the extinguishing operation.

#Incendio en vivienda. C/Embajadores #Arganzuela. 11 dotaciones de @BomberosMad están apagando el fuego originado en una cuarta planta. @SAMUR_PC atiende a un varón de 53 años intoxicado por humo. Ampliaremos información. pic.twitter.com/B0EET1ks7d — Emergencias Madrid (@EmergenciasMad) May 9, 2023

Madrid´s mayor, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, made a statement following the incident and said, “We have to mourn the death of a person after the fire in Embajadores street, all my love to his family and friends”.