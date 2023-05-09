By Betty Henderson • 09 May 2023 • 12:00

One of the stunning participating gardens in this year's Campoverde Open Garden Day. Photo credit: Maggie Dew (via email)

THE popular Campoverde Open Garden Day is making a comeback on Saturday, May 27, from 11am until 4pm.

Guests will be invited to immerse themselves in several captivating gardens in Pinar de Campoverde, nestled near to Pilar de la Horadada.

Guests will wander through a kaleidoscope of horticultural wonders that promise to delight all gardening enthusiasts.

The event, organised by Campoverde Community Church, is not a competition, but an opportunity for local plant lovers to learn from each other and to escape into nature’s paradise.

This year the participating properties are the following: 3 Calle Oregano, 17 Calle Oregano, 20 Calle Oregano, 1 Calle Peral, and 17 Calle Magnolio. Each property boasts distinctive features and types of plants chosen.

Guests will discover Ray and June’s green oasis at 3 Calle Oregano, where a plethora of succulents and delightful bird decorations await.

For plant lovers seeking to buy some goods, don’t miss 17 Calle Oregano. The talented gardener, Paul, is set to showcase a vast collection of seedlings and cuttings, available at affordable prices as well as refreshments.

Guests will also be captivated by the artistic allure of 20 Calle Oregano, where a compact garden showcases the creative possibilities of succulents, cacti, and pots. Jolanda, the visionary gardener, will unveil her secrets to crafting these stunning displays.

Guests can also step into the grandeur of 1 Calle Peral, a sprawling landscape transformed into a green wonderland. Guests can explore a vast lawn, fragrant flowering hedges, serene water features, and a wild wood.

Lastly, guests will be enchanted by 17 Calle Magnolio, a mature and diverse garden lovingly cultivated by Sue over the years. Guests can relax in a symphony of blooming perennials, vibrant annuals, and majestic trees, accompanied by the soothing melodies of flowing water.

Event organiser, James McAllister, promises an awe-inspiring experience for both seasoned gardeners and budding green thumbs alike. McAllister explained “There are five gardens in this year’s Open Garden Day and they offer a wide variety of gardens and gardening styles that will intrigue both the experienced gardener and the casual lifestyle gardener”.

From spacious gardens with lawns and orchards to small patios with plants in pots, there is plenty of inspiration to be taken. The event is also a social occasion where property owners will share the trials, tribulations and triumphs of their gardens.

The event is completely free, although donations towards the church will be gratefully accepted; donation tins will be provided at each garden. There is also ample parking in the area for visitors.