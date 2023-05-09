By Imran Khan • 09 May 2023 • 16:37

Hundreds of students evacuated from Cardiff University building after 'chemical spill' Image: Ceri Breeze Shutterstock.com

Firefighters and paramedics were rushed to the University of Cardiff following reports of a chemical spill in a laboratory.

A ´chemical spill’ inside a laboratory at the University of Cardiff has resulted in hundreds of students being evacuated on Tuesday, May 9.

The spill has been reportedly contained, as dozens of firefighters and paramedics rushed to the scene at the university after the incident happened at around 11.20 am.

The main building of the university, and the roads on both sides, have been closed, as per Mail Online.

Police have urged people to stay away from the area, while they continue to deal with the situation.

The incident was reported to the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service after the chemical spill happened inside the building on Park Place in Cardiff.

A statement by the Welsh Ambulance Service said, “We were called to an incident at Cardiff University at 11:20 am this morning.”

“We have deployed a rapid response vehicle, two emergency ambulances and are being supported by the Hazardous Area Rescue Team”

“This incident is currently ongoing”.

A spokesperson from Cardiff University confirmed the chemical spill and said, “We are aware of a chemical spill in the University’s Main Building.”

“This is a contained incident but the building has been evacuated and temporarily closed.”

“Emergency services are currently on site. At this stage, there are no reported serious injuries or casualties reported.”

“A small number of people are being checked by paramedics as a precautionary measure.”

“Main Building will remain temporarily closed until we are confident there is no risk to health and safety.”

“We will keep staff and students updated as more information becomes available”.