By Imran Khan • 09 May 2023 • 19:16
Robert De Niro becomes a dad again at 79
Image: Denis Makarenko Robert Shutterstock.com
Hollywood actor Robert De Niro has revealed that he recently welcomed his seventh child.
Robert De Niro has recently announced that he has become a father again at the age of 79.
The Oscar-winning actor made the revelation about his seventh child during an interview with ET Canada while discussing his new movie called “About My Father”.
De Niro said “I just had a baby”, while he corrected the host Brittnee Blair, who said, “I know you have six kids”.
While speaking about fatherhood, De Niro said that he believes in “being loving with [his] kids”.
He said, “I mean, there’s no way around it with kids. I don’t like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that.”
“But, [sometimes] you just have no choice,” he stated, adding, “And any parent, I think, would say the same thing.”
He also said that “You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you can’t.”
De Niro, who has been married twice, has not revealed any details regarding the mother of his seventh child.
The Godfather actor shares two children with his first wife Diahnne Abbott, two more with his former wife Grace Hightower, and two twins with former girlfriend, Toukie Smith.
A journalist, content professional, and former TEDx Speaker based in Tarragona (Spain), with a Master's in International Journalism (Cardiff, UK). Imran is an online reporter for The Euro Weekly News and covers international as well as Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
