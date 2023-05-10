By Euro Weekly News Media • 10 May 2023 • 15:00

Image - Hugo Investing

As an investor, you will be faced with the choices and questions that all traders and investors encounter. Is it worth investing in EFTs? How do I build a portfolio? How is an investment vision developed? That’s where Hugo comes in, providing all of the answers to the most important questions – on an ongoing basis.

With Hugo’s webinars, seminars, workshops, and events, you will become a better investor. Take a look at the exciting upcoming events with Hugo and how you can attend either virtually or in person!

Hugo’s Drink EXchange – May 19, 2023, at Hugo’s Marbella

Get together with like-minded people to discuss the Financial Instruments ‘Options’ that are due to expire on the third Friday of the month. Discuss everything about investing while having a drink, and feel free to invite a friend – simply send them the below event link, or fill in the form twice.

Hugo looks forward to seeing you there!

Details

Date and time: Friday, May 19, 5pm

Price: Free

Free Language: All

All Location: Hugo’s in Marbella

Click here for more information and booking

The Rockefellers a Dynasty of Art Collectors by The Arts Society – May 30, 2023, at Hugo’s Marbella

This exciting event will feature a lecture on the Rockefellers from renowned historian Andrew Hopkins. The lecture will explore the legacy of one of the most influential and wealthiest families in America, as well as their legacy and influence as patrons of the arts, and their shameful family secrets.

During the lecture, Hopkins will give an exclusive insider’s view of the Rockefellers’ art collection, including philanthropic contributions to the Museum of Modern Art, Moma, and a spectacular collection of impressionist masterpieces. Hopkins will also share some of the family’s scandals and secrets, gathered during his time working at Harvard University.

Hopkins is a highly respected scholar and Associate Professor at the University of L’Aquila, previously serving as Assistant Director of the British School at Rome. He has been awarded numerous accolades for his groundbreaking research in architectural history, and this lecture is definitely one not to be missed.

Kaspar Huijsman, CEO of Hugo Investing will finish this rare event by shining a light on the extensive and most impressive investments of the Rockefeller family over the years.

Programme

John Hardy at Hugo Investing – June 20, 2023, at Hugo’s Marbella

This is an incredible and rare opportunity to listen to one of the most respected voices in the finance world and head of FX Strategy at Saxo Bank, John Hardy, at Hugo’s event on June 20. Boasting almost two decades of experience in the financial industry, Hardy is an industry expert in the currency market, specialising in delivering strategies and analyses based on fundamental analysis, changes in macroeconomic themes, and technical developments.

His impressive track record includes numerous accolades for his work over the years, in addition to being named as the most successful 12-month forecaster for 2015 among over 30 of FX Week’s regular contributors. His forex market column is widely read and cited by industry professionals, and he is a regular guest and commentator on popular television networks such as CNBC and Bloomberg.

This is an exciting opportunity in which Hugo encourages attendees to prepare questions for John.

Details

Date and time: Tuesday, June 20, 5pm

Free Level: All

All Language: English

English Location: Hugo’s in Marbella

Click here for more information and booking

See you soon at Hugo’s!

