By Betty Henderson • 10 May 2023 • 13:00

Periana celebrates its patron saint with a unique ceremony. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Periana (via Facebook)

LIKE many towns in the Axarquia region, Periana is preparing to celebrate its patron saint, Saint Isidro Labrador, with a unique celebration.

The town is known for its rich traditions and strong sense of community, and this weekend’s saint’s day celebrations are expected to showcase this.

One of the most striking aspects of this annual saint’s day celebration is the magnificent display of generosity through a wheat offering. As the festivities unfold, more than 40,000 kilograms of wheat will cascade down upon the cobblestone streets.

This time-honoured custom holds great significance as every household contributes an amount of wheat equivalent to the weight of their eldest family member.

The abundance of wheat symbolises gratitude for a bountiful harvest and the unwavering commitment to helping those in need through charitable giving.

However, the wheat offering goes beyond symbolism. It serves as a genuine act of charity, as the funds generated from the tonnes oof donated wheat go towards supporting various causes. This year, the proceeds from the wheat donation act will be directed towards assisting individuals affected by the war in Ukraine.

The festivities will commence on Friday, May 12, and the weekend will be filled with an array of events, before the traditional wheat throwing on Monday, May 15, a moment when the streets become an enchanting scene as golden grains fill the air.

A solemn mass and a religious procession led by local Catholic Brotherhoods will also honour their patron saint during the weekend.

Periana extends a warm welcome to all who wish to witness and partake in its unique traditions to honour their patron saint. It is an invitation to experience the deep-rooted sense of community, where the values of gratitude, compassion, and unity come together.

The local council provides a detailed schedule of the saint’s day events for anyone wanting to get involved.

Saint Isidro Labrador is the patron saint of farmers and labourers. He was a Spanish farm worker who lived in the 12th century and was distinguished for his piety and devotion to God. He was known for his humble and simple lifestyle, dedicating himself to his work on the farm and serving the poor and needy in his community.