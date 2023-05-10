By Betty Henderson • 10 May 2023 • 12:00

The Mayor checked out cultural stalls at Nerja Residents’ day. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Nerja

NERJA, known for its diverse community, lit up with excitement as it celebrated the 21st edition of Residents’ Day on Sunday, May 7.

The event, organised by the local council, aimed to honour and recognise Nerja’s foreign residents from nearly a hundred different countries who have chosen the town as their cherished home.

The central hub of the festivities was the Plaza de España, which underwent a magical transformation in honour of the event.

More than twenty residents’ associations and clubs proudly showcased their countries’ finest offerings at vibrant stalls, creating an immersive cultural experience for all attendees. Visitors were enthralled as they indulged in a unique tapestry of global cultures, sampling products from cuisines across the world, admiring traditional handicrafts, and immersing themselves in the vibrant displays.

Leading the way in appreciating the community’s rich diversity were Mayor José Alberto Armijo, accompanied by Councillors Javier Rodríguez and Elena Gálvez.

They enthusiastically explored the bustling stalls, engaging in heartfelt conversations with the residents and sharing their stories and experiences. The atmosphere was electric with an overwhelming sense of unity and respect, highlighting Nerja’s inclusive community.

Armijo took a moment to express his gratitude to the foreign residents, commending them for their outstanding integration and invaluable contributions to the social fabric of Nerja. Their tireless efforts have not only enriched the lives of the locals but have also propelled the town to the forefront of cosmopolitan cities in the entire region.

The mayor’s words resonated deeply, fostering a sense of pride and belonging among the residents.

Adding to the atmosphere were dance performances and live music acts that captivated the audience throughout the day. The renowned Nerja Music Band delivered a stunning concert before the Dani Romero Academy showcased their exceptional talent through several dance routines. The dynamic Zumba duo Gema and Jotxan also infused the atmosphere with infectious dance energy.

Both residents and visitors enjoyed a fun day out in the name of multiculturalism and community.