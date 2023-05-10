By David Laycork • 10 May 2023 • 19:52
Tech CEO found dead two years after disappearing
Credit: Beau Mann/ Facebook
Beau Mann was a Californian tech company CEO who disappeared two years ago after taking an Uber ride. His remains were discovered in Santa Monica on April 25, 2023.
Mann, 39, created the app Sober Grid for those trying to overcome addiction and mental health problems and was engaged to Jason Abate from Michigan.
Mr Abate had spoken to Beau Mann the night before he disappeared and everything had seemed normal between them, with Mr Mann telling him that he loved him.
Metro reported the finding of Beau Mann’s body on Twitter saying: “Tech CEO found dead two years after he took an Uber ride and disappeared”.
Mann was last seen in November 2021 when he took a taxi from a 7/11 close to the Sober Grid offices. USA Today reports that he texted 911 around 10 minutes later at 2:15 pm, November 30.
His fiance, Mr Abate has been tirelessly searching for him since that day, taking to social media in the hope of evidence. But his world came crashing down when the body was found.
Abate posted a tribute to Beau Mann on Facebook in the early hours of yesterday, May 9, saying:
“I have so many questions and no answers. Beau, how can you be gone, how do all of these memories exist so vividly and you’re gone?”
“Please stop saying remains, just stop saying dental records. Please don’t let anyone cut your beautiful soul that was bigger than life down to just remains. ”
Coroners are now working to establish the cause of death in this mysterious case which has left loved ones and work colleagues devastated.
