By Imran Khan • 11 May 2023 • 19:42

Four-year-old killed along with two women after HORRIFIC car crash in UK Image: Stephen Barnes

Police in the UK said three people have died and three others injured during a car collision near Bewdley, Worcestershire.

A major car crash on a rural road in the UK has resulted in the death of a four-year-old boy and two women.

According to official reports, cited by the Mirror on Thursday, May 11, police said that the accident happened last night at around 10.15 pm, on a road near Bewdley in Worcestershire.

The three victims who died were travelling in a Ford Focus and included a 32-year-old woman, a 28-year-old woman and a child.

Officers said that the crash happened when the Ford was travelling towards the Kidderminster area and an Audi A7 was headed towards the village of Rock.

Three people inside the Audi, including two children and a woman, were injured and then rushed to the Worcester Royal Hospital.

The rural road where the accident took place connects the Bewdley and Kidderminster areas and will remain closed for some time, as investigations continue.

A statement by Inspector Stephanie Arrowsmith from West Mercia Police said, “First and foremost our thoughts are with the loved ones of the people who died in the collision”

She added, “I would like to appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information or dash-cam footage which may help with the investigation to call the investigating officers.”