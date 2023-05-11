By Euro Weekly News Media • 11 May 2023 • 10:19

Have your say: Readers letters edition 1975 May 11 - May 18

NOW is your chance! Let us know what you think, whether it be a suggestion or an opinion we love to hear from our readers. Here are our Euro Weekly News’ reader’s letters and opinions – Issue 1975.

Hello Maureen,

My husband told me he had sent you an email about me and I was truly delighted – and surprised – to see my face on your front page (edition 1969)!

I’m sorry it has taken me a while to reply and say thank you but Tony, my husband, hasn’t been too well lately (another heart attack) so I’ve rather had my hands full. He even turned out to be allergic to Heparin! We see the cardiologist on Wednesday so I’m hopeful of some good news.

I shared your front page on my Facebook page and received many lovely comments that have helped me tremendously during this difficult time.

Thank you again and kind regards.

Tricia Gabbitas.

Dear Sirs,

Can you please ask your readers if any of them suffer from awful administrators. For nearly 30 years I let mine use my bank account until I realised that there were irregular transactions. When he was confronted, all I got was the Spanish shrug. Needless to say, I put a stop to it. The problem now is he keeps coming up with all sorts of jobs that need more and more money. He is well-paid by all the owners. In fact, he put his fee up again three months ago. We are intimidated by him. He is very arrogant. He never explains who these people are that he has to pay extra money to. Most of us are senior citizens. We have talked to solicitors who have taken our money, and listened, but done nothing.

Please ask your readers for their advice.

Best regards Margaret, Benalmadena

Hi,

We too had Gwendolyn Ottley’s Travel Insurance problem but we have found an Insurance Brokers called Mena Cotos Y Tejada (Telephone +34 951 248 842) in San Pedro Alcantara who arranged Travel Insurance for us with ARAG and NO age limit! It is not cheap, but our minds were/are at ease ……

We are in our 80s and travelling again fully Insured!

Good luck,

Margaret Hayes

We live in Orihuela Costa and like many others, we pay our SUMA in May each year. Approx 4/6 weeks before the payment date we receive from the SUMA office an email detailing the amount that we owe. We always pay by Direct Debit.. This year without any notice the Suma office took an extra payment. We were told this was to cover street cleaning and bin emptying. We never set up a direct debit .with our bank for the new amount and have been told that as the Suma office is responsible for tax collection they can set up the payment without our prior agreement.!!!! We have tried to phone and visit the office but they don`t answer the phone and on our last visit there were over 25 waiting for an appointment!!

We are more than happy to pay our taxes but really wonder why the Suma office bothers to send us details of the required payment if they then add to it.

The extra payment is supposed to cover the street cleaning etc. We just hope that it will be spent for that purpose as the streets and bins of OC are in a disgusting state and have been for years. and no doubt stay like that until OC has its independent from Orihuela town

Terry y Shirley

Hi all.

Thank you for your reply to my letter re travel insurance.

I rang Stay Sure Travel and was told their age limit was 85 years. So no help there as I am 86 years old.

I tried to get travel insurance from England but they will not do it as I am a Spanish resident.

I am now at a loss as to what to do.

Kind regards

Gwendoline Ottley