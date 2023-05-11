By Laura Kemp • 11 May 2023 • 17:36

Fuengitola Old Town. Image - The ultimate guide to the best estate agents in Mijas and Fuengirola/shutterstock

Although it is an exciting time with many possibilities and life-changing decisions, buying or selling your property involves a lot of careful planning. Enough time is needed to find the right estate agency, arrange viewings of potential properties, and organise all of the required documents. The Spanish real estate sector is notoriously confusing, that’s why it is essential to seek the help of an experienced and knowledgeable estate agency to help you throughout the process.

With so many property agents in Mijas and Fuengirola, finding the right company to look after your needs and requirements can be a minefield. That’s why the Euro Weekly News has put together this guide on the best estate agents in Mijas and Fuengirola to help you on your buying, selling or long-term rental journey in the south of Spain.

To ensure everything goes smoothly with your move to or from Mijas, Fuengirola and the surrounding areas, we have researched the best estate agencies in the area to help you during every step of the journey, as well as current property prices and the documents you may need.

The best estate agencies in Mijas and Fuengirola

Mijas and Fuengirola are some of the most south-after areas on the Costa del Sol for both those looking at moving to Spain and those wishing to buy an investment property. In this section, we take a look at the best estate agencies in the area to help you on your buying, selling or renting journey!

Target Estates International

Founded in 2015, the team at Target Estates International focus on what the client is looking for. Listening to each client’s needs and requirements, the team aim to make your search for the right property easy and efficient, offering new developments, apartments, townhouses, villas, and plots.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 951 56 22 79

Mijas Homes Real Estate

Mijas Homes is a real estate agency located in the Mijas Area that can advise you both on the sale and purchase of real estate, aimed at individuals and professionals. The team of agents offer personalised advice and translation, providing options on all property types in Mijas, Calahonda, Elviria, Marbella, and Cabopino.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 622 032 906

Yuni’s Properties

Made up of a team of young and dynamic professional agents, Yuni’s Properties offer new and second-hand homes, chalets and farms throughout the province, rentals and transfers – all with the best economic guarantees on the market.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 951 336 097

1Mast

The agents at 1Mast offer a premium service paired with the latest technology. Providing you with all of the help and advice you need on buying or selling, 1Mast can provide you with apartments, penthouses, studio apartments, houses, mobile homes, plots and chalets in Fuengirola, Mijas and the surrounding areas.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 952 666 655

Palomino Properties

A family-run estate agency with over 30 years of experience, Palomino Properties are licensed to operate everywhere in Spain but concentrate mainly on the Costa del Sol area. This mother-and-daughter team can assist you in finding all types of properties in the areas of Mijas, Fuengirola, Malaga, Marbella, and the wider Costa del Sol areas.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 952 486 296

Arriba Estates

Arriba Estates has access to thousands of properties on the Costa del Sol, covering Malaga, Torremolinos, Benalmadena, Fuengirola, Mijas, and Marbella, right down to Estepona. The team will help you through the whole buying or selling process in a safe and professional manner.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 952 198 590

Esfera Estates

The dynamic team of young professionals at Esfera Estates focus on the promotion, purchase, sale, and construction of urban and rustic real estate on the Costa del Sol. Whether you are looking for a penthouse in Las Lagunas, a villa in Fuengirola, a plot of land in Mijas, or an apartment by the sea, the team at Esfera Estates are here to assist.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 952 66 55 91

Palm Dream Estates

The team at Palm Dream Estates can assist with selling, buying, long-term rentals and holiday homes on the Costa del Sol, including the most sought-after areas of Mijas, Mijas Pueblo, Fuengirola, and Marbella.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 951 068 507

What documents do you need to buy a property in Mijas or Fuengirola?

You should make sure that you have seen the following documents before closing the deal on your new property:

A paid-up receipt for the previous owner’s annual property tax (IBI).

The cadastral certificate gives the exact boundaries and square metres of your land.

The licence of first occupancy or habitation certificate issued by the town hall.

The receipt to prove all utility bills have been paid by the previous owner.

If applicable, a certificate signed by the President of the Community of Property Owners (see Comunidad de Vecinos) stating that there are no outstanding debts.

From 1 June 2013, all homes for sale or to let in Spain have been required by law to have an energy efficiency certificate.

Property prices in Mijas and Fuengirola

Real estate prices in Mijas vary hugely depending on the area and the type of property. A wonderful and affluent area to live or spend a holiday, the average property price here is €612,065 according to statistics gathered in 2023. The areas with the lowest prices in Mijas Costa are Riviera del Sol and La Cala de Mijas, with an average price of €417,376 and €608,023 respectively.

A studio apartment in La Cala de Mijas will cost from around €100,000, an apartment in Riviera del Sol will cost from around €130,000, a one-bedroom apartment in Mijas Golf will cost from around €150,000, and a villa can cost from €310,000 up to €2 million depending on the location and amenities.

The average property price in Fuengirola is €527,017, according to 2023 statistics. The areas with the lowest prices in Fuengirola are Los Pacos and Torreblanca del Sol, with an average price of €293,329 and €323,297 respectively.

A typical coastal resort with lots of restaurants, bars, and activities, Fuengirola has its own charm as well as varied areas to suit all types of lifestyles. A one-bedroom penthouse in Las Lagunas will cost from around €140,000, a one-bedroom apartment in Mijas Costa will cost from around €150,000, a two-bedroom apartment in Mijas Golf will cost from around €165,000, and a villa will cost from around €320,000 up to €4 million depending on the location and amenities.