By Betty Henderson • 12 May 2023 • 14:00

IN AN evening that promises glamour, elegance, and a touch of enchantment, Camerata Sotogrande choir is preparing to host their Summer Charity Gala on Saturday, June 10.

The venue for the evening will be a picturesque private garden nestled in the heart of Sotogrande, where guests are invited to arrive from 8pm for an evening of entertainment from the choir. The exact location will be revealed closer to the date.

Guests are invited to bring their own picnics to the event, which they can share while being serenaded by Camerata Sotogrande choir, as well as a lineup of exceptional musicians. Guests can also pre-order wine by contacting organisers who will have it delivered directly to the venue.

This dazzling event has been organised in aid of three incredible local causes: Age Concern Estepona and Manilva, St. George’s Charity, and Collective Calling. Tickets to experience the choir’s concert cost €30 which will go towards the charities.

Tables to seat 10-12 people each will be available at the venue. Guests are invited to decorate their tables, with a prize also available for the ‘best dressed table’. Other activities include a raffle featuring fabulous prizes including beauty vouchers, dinner, wine and flowers.

For additional information about the event and ticket purchases guests can visit the choir’s website or reach out via email: cameratasotogrande@gmail.com Alternatively, guests can contact organisers by calling 644740520.

Age Concern is an organisation that supports elderly people in the community with a wide range of services from legal and pensions advice to social activities and practical help with tasks such as shopping. It provides a lifeline to those who use its services in the three branches on the Costa del Sol.

Duquesa St George’s charity aims to raise funds to help the less fortunate members of society, and to provide a platform for others to do the same.

Collective Calling is a faith driven charity that works to help communities in Tanzania and Spain experience the love of Jesus through charity projects.

Camerata Sotogrande choir are looking forward to welcoming guests and are set to release more information in due course.