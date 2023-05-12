Spain’s latest MUST-KNOW travel rules

By John Ensor • 12 May 2023 • 16:31

UK to Spain checklist. Credit: Yuriy Boyko_Ukraine/Shutterstock.com

Everything from passports to what you should wear is now subject to new rules. For anyone planning to travel between the UK and Spain here is everything you need to know, according to The Sun.

Passports

Passports must be valid for a minimum of three months, with the date of issue less than 10 years old.

The UK Government website advises that your passport must be:

Issued less than 10 years before the date you enter the country (check the ‘date of issue’).

Valid for at least 3 months after the day you plan to leave (check the ‘expiry date’).

‘You must check your passport meets these requirements before you travel. If your passport was issued before 1 October 2018, extra months may have been added to its expiry date.’

Money

British tourists must be able to prove they have at least £85 (€100) available for each day or they could be refused entry.

No-show reservations

Would-be diners who make a restaurant reservation but have to cancel for some reason may be expected to foot part of the bill. Mallorca’s, Restauración CAEB has announced that clients will be asked for payment details when a table is booked, customers who don’t turn up can expect to be charged 20 per cent of the expected bill.

Party goers

Tourists are being advised to be careful which parties they attend. Ibiza and Mallorca in particular have clamped down with fines of £25,000 for being caught at an unlicensed event.

Smoking

They are also laws on smoking while on the beach, with local authorities now empowered to issue fines up to £1,700, so it’s a good idea to check before you light up, particularly in Barcelona and the Canary Islands.

Suits you

In an effort to curb drunken tourism, Majorca restaurants in Mallorca are refusing entry to people wearing football shirts.

Some restaurants have agreed on a certain dress code that includes a ban on the following: Swimsuits, swimming trunks, strapless tank tops, football regalia and accessories purchased from street vendors i.e. jewellery or illuminous hats.

Alcohol

New laws on alcohol apply to visitors in resorts such as Magaluf, Ibiza and Mallorca, whose councils are eager to clean up a reputation for drunken bad behaviour. At all-inclusive hotels guests will be limited to six drinks per day, three with lunch and three at dinner. Even the sale of alcohol in shops has been subject to time restrictions.

Apart from that, you can expect fantastic weather and friendly service and since Spain’s Covid-19 rules have been dropped, social distancing is no longer an issue.