Russia loses four aircraft in separate suspected ‘friendly fire’ incidents over Ukraine

Earlier in the day, the outlet reported that an Mi-8 helicopter was also confirmed to have crashed in the Bryansk region. Its two crew members were killed. The aircraft caught fire and crashed, also in the Bryansk region.

“The helicopter crashed in the city of Klintsy, according to preliminary data, due to an engine fire”, a source said. He later added that the wreckage of the Mi-8 had been found.

“Currently, the wreckage of the helicopter has been found. As a result of the fall, a fire started but was quickly eliminated. The people on board died”, they confirmed. This was also confirmed by gazeta.ru.



The Baza Telegram channel reported that a total of nine people died in the various aircraft crashes today. Accompanied by video footage, it posted: “Nine people died today as a result of the crash of Mi-8 helicopters and Su-34 and Su-35 aircraft in the Bryansk region”.

It continued: “According to Base, all three crew members died in the crash of the Mi-8 helicopter in the town of Klintsy.In the Unecha district, after the crash of the second Mi-8 helicopter, three more crew members of the combat vehicle were killed”.

“In the village of Nizhnyaya, two pilots of a Su-34 fighter-bomber were killed. In the village of Suretskiy Ant, the pilot of the Su-35 fighter jet was killed”, they added.



A similar report on the MASH Telegram channel claimed: “According to our information, none of the crew members of the four aircraft that crashed today in the Bryansk region were able to survive”.

“The video shows the crash site of the second Mi-8 of the Russian Air Force. The helicopter crashed in the Unechsky district of the Bryansk region, near the village of Volkustichi. Now there is a cordon around the crash site”, it continued.

They added: “A total of four aircraft crashed during the day. Two Mi-8 helicopters and attack aircraft Su-34 and Su-35. The crews of each of them died on the spot”.

Mash also announced that an interception plan had been initiated on the territory of the Klintsovsky district. The authorities are allegedly looking for saboteurs involved in the fall of the Mi-8 and Su-34.

Baza noted: “According to the investigation, the helicopter and plane could have been shot down from Russian territory”. They also reported on an injury that occurred after the helicopter came down in Bryansk.



“A 51-year-old woman was injured in a helicopter crash in the Bryansk region. Valentina B. was walking along the street near Solodovka and parts of the crashed helicopter hit her. The woman received burns. She is being treated by doctors”, Baza also reported.



Footage from the crash site in Bryansk was also posted on the Baza channel, showing the burning remains of a helicopter.



It also posted footage of the Su-34 wreckage. “Video from the crash site of the Su-34 in the Bryansk region. From the crash site of the plane to the crash site of the Mi-8 helicopter in the town of Klintsy – more than 40km. The helicopter was shot down. What happened to the military plane is specified”, they wrote.

There has been no comment yet from the Russian Ministry of Defence.