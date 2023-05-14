By Imran Khan • 14 May 2023 • 15:31

Boy tragically dies after being rescued from river in UK as major search operation ends

Police in the UK said a boy has died after he was pulled out of a river in Leicestershire, while three other boys have been found alive.

A boy has died after he was rescued from a river in the UK during a major search operation which was conducted by the police in Leicestershire.

According to official reports cited by the Mirror on Sunday, May 14, the incident happened in the River Soar last night at about 9.15 pm.

A major search operation was initiated after reports of four male teenagers entering the river, as officers rushed to the village of Barrow-upon-Soar.

“Masses of police officers” were deployed in the area and were also accompanied by a helicopter, during a huge search operation for the teenagers.

Officers said that one of the boys was sadly pronounced dead after he was rescued and has not been identified yet.

Police said that three other boys were also eventually found alive and are safe.

A specialist water rescue team was the first one to reach the scene and took part in the rescue operations after they had been dispatched by the Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service.

A statement by the Police said, “At 9.15 pm yesterday (Saturday, May 13) officers were called to the area of Bridge Street in Barrow-upon-Soar by Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service.”

“It was reported that four teenage boys had entered the water. Following a search of the water, one boy was rescued but was pronounced dead a short time later”.

“The other three were found safe and received medical attention.”

“Specially-trained officers are providing support to the boy’s family and are engaging with the other three boys.”

“A file will be prepared for the coroner and identification of the deceased is a matter for HM Coroner.”