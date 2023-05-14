Fear on Spanish coast after attacks by WHALES become more frequent 

By Imran Khan • 14 May 2023 • 21:10

Fear on Spanish coast after attacks by WHALES on boats become more frequent Image: Willyam-Bradberry Shutterstock.com

Pods of killer whales sow fear off the coast of Cadiz in Spain as attacks on boats become increasingly frequent.

Attacks by pods of killer whales on boats sailing in the Strait of Gibraltar are becoming increasingly frequent.

This tension between killer whales and boats is creating danger for crew members, as another attack has been reported this weekend.

According to 20Minutes on Sunday, May 11, two victims of the most recent attack, were sailing off the coast of Cadiz, when they were surprised by a pod of killer whales.

The two sailors named Pablo and Alfredo were in the waters off the town of Barbate in Cadiz when the whales started swimming around the boat and smashed into the hull several times.

This resulted in them breaking the rudder of the boat before they finally left.

Sailors are advised to follow a protocol if they encounter these animals and frequent interactions as well as attacks have led some fishermen to stop fishing in the area.

“I don’t go fishing anymore because I’m scared,” said one of the fishermen.

The presence of killer whales on the Andalusian coast is quite common, as they visit the area at the beginning of the year.

But since the past four years, their visits have become an increasingly uncomfortable reality in the area.

Their arrival in the area also coincides with the almadraba season, which is the local name for fish traps used to catch bluefin tuna off the coast of Cadiz for thousands of years.