By Imran Khan • 15 May 2023 • 15:28
BREAKING: 77-year-old man dies in Spain after falling from fourth-floor balcony
Image: Ihor-Serdyukov Shutterstock.com
Police in Spain have opened investigations as they believe the man died after he fell while climbing down the balcony with sheets.
A man has died in a Valencian town after he fell from the fourth-floor balcony of his house.
According to official reports cited by 20Minutes on Monday, May 15, the incident happened on Calle María Ros in Burjassot.
Police have not yet identified of the man, but said that he was 77 years old, as investigations have been started into the case to clarify the cause of his death.
After the incident, the authorities were informed and local police along with paramedics were rushed to the scene.
The man was declared dead on the spot and police found blankets, along with sheets tied to the balcony railing, which leads them to believe that his death was caused after he fell while climbing down to the street.
The local police also said that the man suffered from mental health issues.
A journalist, content professional, and former TEDx Speaker based in Tarragona (Spain), with a Master's in International Journalism (Cardiff, UK). Imran is an online reporter for The Euro Weekly News and covers international as well as Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
