By Imran Khan • 15 May 2023 • 19:09

BREAKING: Six-year-old killed in Spain after explosion inside apartment Image: Policia Local Granada

Officials in Spain said a child has died and his mother is in serious condition after a fire resulted in an explosion inside a house in Granada.

A tragic incident has resulted in the death of a six-year-old boy after a fire started inside an apartment in Spain.

According to emergency service 112 Andalucia, cited by OK Diario, the incident happened in the early hours of Monday, May 15, in Granada, as an explosion took place inside the house after a fire.

Official reports state that the fire started at around 3.15 am in the house located on the third floor of a residential block on Calle Circunvalación Encina.

The authorities were contracted by more than fifteen neighbours, who informed them after they saw flames coming out of the apartment.

A video posted on Twitter by the local police shows huge flames coming out of the apartment balcony.

Esta noche, a las 3:20h hemos sido alertados por una explosión y posterior incendio en un piso en c/ Circunvalación Encina.

Pese a la rápida intervención de los equipos de emergencias, ha resultado fallecido un menor nacido en 2016 y su madre ha resultado gravemente herida. pic.twitter.com/eZvnwoZxNB — POLICÍA LOCAL GRANADA (@PoliciaGr) May 15, 2023

Local and National police, along with firemen and paramedics were rushed to the scene after the fire was reported.

Police said the six-year-old boy was killed after the incident, and his 47-year-old mother was rescued from the apartment.

The woman is reported to be in serious condition at the hospital after the explosion, as she has suffered major burns on her entire body.

Emergency services also evacuated another person, who was rushed to the hospital, while a police officer was provided medical care after he suffered burns on his hands.

Over 40 residents of the building were also evacuated, but have since returned to their homes.

An investigation has been started into the case, but initial reports suggest that the explosion happened due to a gas leak, which exploded after the light was turned on.