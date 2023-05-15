By Imran Khan • 15 May 2023 • 21:15

Dream holiday turns into disaster after 137-foot yacht capsizes. Image: Screengrab Youtube.com

A group of British and European tourists were on a dream diving holiday in Egypt before their yacht capsized in the Red Sea.

A dream holiday turned into a major disaster after a yacht chartered by a group of British and European divers capsized in the Red Sea.

According to the Mirror on Monday, May 15, the 137-foot yacht had been chartered by Dr Christian Hanson, along with some friends he had met at a diving club in Moraira.

The group which included 16 Brits and 10 Europeans then headed out for diving from Abu Nuhas to Shag Rock, when the yacht capsized in an area known as the Egyptian Bermuda Triangle.

As the yacht started to capsize, Hanson, along with other people onboard were left trapped, as the water started gushing inside.

“It was going to be a nice easy crossing … we were discussing the dive then all of a sudden there’s a massive sway in the boat and the tables move towards us and we have to lift our legs up to avoid it crashing into us”, said Hanson.

He added, “All the time we must’ve been thinking if this boat turns over we’ll be dead … the windows could’ve shattered, there were so many ways that could’ve trapped us in there.

After making several desperate attempts to escape the yacht, they eventually made it out to the life rafts.

As they reached the raft, as per the Mirror, they saw the crew and the captain of the ship were the first ones on it, and the passengers claimed that they did nothing to save them “as the ship went down”.

Hanson also said that “some were praying whilst others were simply inactive, leaving the vastly experienced divers to save themselves”.

After reaching the shore, the divers then faced problems for several days in order to get compensation, as they had lost all their belongings, including passports.

They eventually managed to get back to their homes after emergency documents were made.

A video posted on Youtube shows the divers inside rafts, while a few of them can also be seen standing on the yacht, while half of it had already submerged underwater.