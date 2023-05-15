By Max Greenhalgh • 15 May 2023 • 10:37

Eamonn Holmes attacks 'broken' Holly and Phil Credit: Twitter@Mofoman360

Eamonn Holmes launches attack on ‘This Morning’ presenters on GB News channel.

TV presenter Eamonn Holmes has launched a stunning attack on ‘This Morning’ presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield following rumours the pair have fallen out.

Since September last year, the presenting duo have been under pressure after they were accused of skipping the queue to pay respects to the late Queen Elizabeth while she was lying in state. Rumours have been flying around that the pair’s onscreen chemistry has been strained recently and it may lead to one or both leaving the show.

On the GB News channel that he presents on, Holmes said: “I think there should have been a special award for Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby for best actors.

“They may or may not be together on the telly today. The public surely will suss that there’s no chemistry, that it’s a broken fit between the two of them and that This Morning does not depend on who presents it.”

“It’s an institution, it will carry on no matter who presents it and anyone can check the viewing figures, there’s no difference between whether they present it or anyone else.”

Holmes used to present This Morning with his wife Ruth Langsford but was rumoured to have been dropped in favour of Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.