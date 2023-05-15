By Imran Khan • 15 May 2023 • 16:26

Locals petrified after gang on motorcycles set several cars on fire in UK Image: Ron Chilston Shutterstock.com

Police in the UK said investigations have been started after reports of multiple vehicles were set on fire in Dorset.

Multiple cars have been set on fire across several locations in Dorset, UK, during the early hours of Monday, May 15.

According to official reports by the police, the incident happened between 1 am and 3 am, as the cars were set on fire in the Broadstone, Wimborne and Merley areas.

Officers said 12 vehicles and one property were affected after fires were reported from several locations including Wentworth Drive, Oakley Hill, Oakley Road, Merley Ways, Stour Walk, New Borough Road, Grove Road, and Leigh Road.

A statement by Detective Sergeant Simon Austin, of County CID, said, “These incidents have affected a large number of victims in the wider Wimborne area and we are aware that this will cause concern.”

“I would like to reassure our local communities that officers are currently investigating all reported incidents and are making every effort to identify those responsible. People will see visible police activity as officers are making house-to-house and CCTV enquiries.”

“We are appealing for any witnesses to any of the incidents or anyone who might have seen suspicious activity in the roads mentioned to please come forward.”

“Also, I would urge anyone who may have home CCTV installed in those areas to please check their footage to see if there is anything of relevance that could help us.”

Meanwhile, as per Mail Online, the vehicles were torched by a gang of arsonists, who went from street to street on motorcycles.

One of the victims, who saw her car on fire, said she fled with her two young daughters, as she feared that the blaze from their burning car would result in her home catching fire.

Another statement by a horrified neighbour, who saw his car burn, said, “‘I woke up when I heard a bang, I didn’t know what was happening. I looked out the window and saw my car in flames. I was worried that the engine might explode.”

He added, “’I ran out of the house to try to get the fire extinguisher from the boot but the central locking wouldn’t work. I just stood and watched. I just can’t believe it happened here.”.

Another victims called the area “like a warzone”, while stating that he had moved from London to Wimborne, “for a quiet life”, but now “everyone is in shock”.