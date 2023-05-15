By Imran Khan • 15 May 2023 • 20:17

Passengers shocked as Hitler's speech plays on train loudspeaker Image: ZagAlex Shutterstock.com

Travellers onboard an intercity train in Austria were stunned after they heard a recording of Adolf Hitler’s speech being played on the loudspeaker.

According to the BBC, on Monday, May 15, “Heil Hitler” and “Sieg Heil” could be heard on the train´s speaker, as a statement by the operator said that several such incidents have happened in the past few days.

The incident reportedly happened on Sunday, May 14, and David Stoegmueller from the Green Party in Austria said that “We heard two episodes”.

He added that “First there was 30 seconds of a Hitler speech, and then I heard Sieg Heil”.

Stoegmueller also said that the train’s staff was unable to stop the recording, as they attempted to make their own announcements.

A statement by the Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) said, “We clearly distance ourselves from the content.”

It added, “We can currently assume that the announcements were made by people directly on the train via intercoms. We have reported the matter to the police”.