Piano Man returns to Costa del Sol

By Guest Writer • 15 May 2023 • 17:40
An evening with Paul Maxwel
Credit: Paul Maxwel
PIANO MAN in the USA is Billy Joel, in UK is Elton John and, on the Costa del Sol, there is no question that it’s Paul Maxwel.
He will be bringing his Elton Experience back to the Benalmadena Auditorium next Saturday, May 20 from 8pm with tickets costing €25 in advance from ticketsource or €30 at the door.
Paul isn’t an impersonator or traditional tribute artist so he won’t come on stage with huge glasses, platform boots and feathers as this will be a celebration of one of his favourite performers and many have compared his voice to that of Sir Elton, but he is a musician and performer in his own right and has created some new arrangements to suit his style.
Expect to enjoy an evening of rocking music as Paul and his band interpret the many great composition created by Elton John and Bernie Taupin in the open air on what will hopefully be a warm night made hotter by the music.
