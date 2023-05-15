Premier League: Arsenal drop the baton on the final leg in title race

By David Laycork • 15 May 2023 • 17:37

Image of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. Credit: MDI/Shutterstock.com

Arsenal’s 0-3 loss to Brighton on Sunday, May 14, may have been the end of their title race as they hand the initiative to Manchester City, having led the Premier League for most of the season.

Arsenal flew out of the blocks this Premier League season and led the table up until recently, locking horns with Manchester City as the two teams exchanged the top spot.

But for an Arsenal who mid-season seemed capable of salvaging any match, with what must have been some heroic half-time talks from manager Mikel Arteta, they have come up short at the crucial part of the season.

Arteta, a prodigy of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola even issued an apology after their defeat to Brighton. BeIN SPORTS posted a video of his statement on Twitter: “We have to apologise for the performance in the second half”. Mikel Arteta reflects on a frustrating afternoon for Arsenal.”

"We have to apologies for the performance in the second half" Mikel Arteta reflects on a frustrating afternoon for Arsenal. 🎤 @IbrahimKhadra#beINPL #ARSBHA 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/KZO7x2decg — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) May 14, 2023

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard speaking to Sky Sports said: “It is going to be very difficult now, we have to be honest. It is tough to take. It is not a good feeling at the moment. The way we played, particularly in the second half, I don’t know what happened to be honest.”

Football Talk on Twitter posted a disconsolate photo of Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta, saying:

“On January 1, Arsenal had 43 points. No one in Premier League history had failed to win the title from that point.”

On January 1, Arsenal had 43 points. No one in Premier League history had failed to win the title from that point. pic.twitter.com/cyoAjeQZmQ — Football Talk (@FootballTalkHQ) May 15, 2023

No other teams can catch Manchester City and Arsenal now, so it is left for these two to tussle it out, but City have one hand on the title and it really is theirs to lose now. With a win on Sunday, May 21, against a floundering Chelsea the title is theirs.

Manchester City have a game in hand against Arsenal, meaning Arteta’s side would need to win both of their final two games of the season against Nottingham Forest and Wolves respectively, while City at the very least require two draws from three games.

With City currently on a 20-goal advantage in terms of goal difference, Arsenal look likely to be very disappointed with a season that began in magnificent fashion. They need a small miracle now.

With seasoned campaigners like Guardiola and notably Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, having to dig in and show plenty of grit this season, it seems like Arteta has lessons to learn.

But looking at how an exciting, young Arsenal side fared for much of this Premier League campaign, it would be impossible to write off this talented young coach.