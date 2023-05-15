Save My Life concert returns to Benidorm

By Guest Writer • 15 May 2023 • 17:29

Waiting for a new home Credit: Benidorm Dog Homing Facebook

ONCE again, the generous management of Benidorm Palace will open their doors to host the ninth Save My Life concert in aid of Benidorm Dog Homing.

A number of top-class tributes will give up their time to entertain and help raise much needed funds for this very worthwhile local charity that exists to look after and find new homes for abandoned dogs in the area.

The event will begin at 12.pm on Sunday, June 4, with tickets on sale for just €10 with the added bonus of food available for €8.

In addition to a show full of amazing acts there will be the welcome return of family friendly drag star Ruby Rox and alter ego Mark Simon Ellis as hosts.

The gala will be an afternoon full of music and entertainment, with performances by some of the most important artists currently performing locally as well as a raffle with incredible prizes. Attending the gala is a unique opportunity to help save the lives of suffering animals, while enjoying an unforgettable afternoon of entertainment and solidarity.

This should be a spectacular event helping a very worthwhile cause so to book you tickets simply visit https://www.benidormpalace.com/en or call 965 851 660.