By Imran Khan • 15 May 2023 • 19:39

Shock as homeless man chops pedestrian's hand in sword attack Image: AlanDavisPhoto Shutterstock.com

Police in the US said the identity of the suspect is being investigated after a man’s hand was chopped off by a sword in California.

A homeless man in California has allegedly chopped off the hand of a pedestrian on the street after attacking him with a sword.

According to official reports cited by New York Post, on Monday, May 15, police in Riverside were alerted following several calls were made by residents.

The residents called 911 after they spotted a severed hand on a sidewalk, located in a downtown neighbourhood.

Shortly after, the police said that a man checked into a hospital and informed the doctors that his hand had been chopped off by a man who attacked him with a sword.

Police stated that investigations have been started into the case, and no arrests have been made so far, as they are trying to identify the suspect.

The victim, as well as the homeless man, are reported to be in their 60s, and officers suggest that the attack may have been a result of a “recent and ongoing dispute”.