By Imran Khan • 15 May 2023 • 19:39
Shock as homeless man chops pedestrian's hand in sword attack
Image:
AlanDavisPhoto Shutterstock.com
Police in the US said the identity of the suspect is being investigated after a man’s hand was chopped off by a sword in California.
A homeless man in California has allegedly chopped off the hand of a pedestrian on the street after attacking him with a sword.
According to official reports cited by New York Post, on Monday, May 15, police in Riverside were alerted following several calls were made by residents.
The residents called 911 after they spotted a severed hand on a sidewalk, located in a downtown neighbourhood.
Shortly after, the police said that a man checked into a hospital and informed the doctors that his hand had been chopped off by a man who attacked him with a sword.
Police stated that investigations have been started into the case, and no arrests have been made so far, as they are trying to identify the suspect.
The victim, as well as the homeless man, are reported to be in their 60s, and officers suggest that the attack may have been a result of a “recent and ongoing dispute”.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
A journalist, content professional, and former TEDx Speaker based in Tarragona (Spain), with a Master's in International Journalism (Cardiff, UK). Imran is an online reporter for The Euro Weekly News and covers international as well as Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.