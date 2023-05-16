By Julia Cameron • 16 May 2023 • 8:52
Big Cat spotted in the West Country.
Credit: martoli-03/Pixabay.com
A man has taken a photograph of a 2-foot tall “big cat” in the West Country.
The photograph comes as DNA found on a fence where sheep had been attacked had a 99 per cent match to a big cat species.
The big cat sightings suggest a panther may be on the loose as various sightings have taken place across the country.
The photograph, which was printed in Bristol Live, shows a large black cat stalking through the countryside.
The man who put out the trail cam, Mark, said he was hoping he would get something good on the camera, but he never really believed he would capture anything like the big cat.
He said he had hoped to photograph big animals like deer, and he was shocked when he saw the animal. He knew, he went to say, that it couldn’t be a domestic cat because it was too out of the way of houses or roads. He described the area as a “proper wilderness.”
People on social media either commented that a cat had been sighted around the area, or they were sceptical about the animal being anything other than a domestic cat.
