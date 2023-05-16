By Imran Khan • 16 May 2023 • 20:19
BREAKING: 29-year-old man dies in Spain after being stabbed inside apartment
Officials in Spain said a 29-year-old man has died in Madrid´s Latin district after being stabbed multiple times.
A man had died after he was stabbed multiple times in the Latin district of Madrid, inside an apartment on Tuesday, May 16.
According to official reports, cited by 20Minutes, the incident happened at about 3.30 pm inside the apartment located on Calle Cerro Bermejo, in the Puerta del Ángel neighbourhood.
Emergency services were informed after several residents placed calls regarding the attack, as a man was asking for help.
Officers from the National Police, along with paramedics rushed to the scene with a mobile ICU and a rapid intervention vehicle from Summa 112.
Once they arrived on the scene, the victim was reportedly conscious, and paramedics said that they found several puncture wounds throughout his body.
Shortly after, he died, as he lost consciousness and went into cardiorespiratory arrest.
Group VI of Homicide from the Provincial Brigade of the National Police in Madrid has taken charge of the investigation after the fatal attack and is looking for a suspect involved in the murder.
