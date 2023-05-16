By Imran Khan • 16 May 2023 • 18:51

BREAKING: Fire in Benidorm as plume of smoke visible from all over the city Image: Jurgita Mele

Firefighters are trying to control a massive blaze in Benidorm after it started burning through several plots of land near the market town.

A major fire that started on Tuesday, May 16, at about 4 pm in Benidorm has resulted in creating a large plume of smoke, visible from all over the city.

According to local reports cited by SER, the blaze has burned through several plots in Armanello, near the market town of Benidorm.

According to the latest information from the Provincial Fire Consortium of Alicante, the fire is still active.

The fire has been burning in a series of plots that reportedly have a lot of rubbish compiled, including several abandoned mattresses as well as other disposed items.

The land where the fire started is reported to be in an open area near nightclubs.

Officials said no injuries have been reported so far.

Planes and helicopters, along with ground crews of firefighters are presently working on the scene to control the massive blaze.

More than 15 troops of firemen from Benidorm and Benissa have been rushed to the scene.

A videos posted on Twitter by @rubencampi shows an aircraft of the fire department flying towards the massive cloud of smoke as it carries water.