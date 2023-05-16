By Max Greenhalgh • 16 May 2023 • 12:56
Fawlty Towers reboot plot revealed
Image Credit: Bruce Baker, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Classic BBC sitcom set for a reboot after decades off the air.
The reboot of the classic John Cleese sitcom Fawlty Towers was announced earlier this year, after more than 40 years off-screen.
Now, star and writer John Cleese has announced a major plot development.
The original show followed Basil Fawlty his wife and the staff of a Torquay-based hotel.
Starring John Cleese as Basil, Prunella Scales as Sybil, Andrew Sachs and hapless Spanish waiter Manuel and Connie Booth as Polly.
The show is widely regarded as one of the best-written sitcoms of all time and has been cited as an influence for writers Ricky Gervais and Graham Linehan with Oscar-winning film director Martin Scorsese saying he is a great fan of the show.
John Cleese has revealed the new show will start with the death of his wife Sybil.
Discussing what fans should expect from the updated edition, he shared what lies ahead for Sybil Fawlty
‘The new one starts with Sybil’s death” he confirmed to The Sun
This story leads Basil to see his daughter who runs a hotel in the Caribbean and him trying to navigate working in a hotel in the modern world.
Hollywood legend Rob Reiner, and his wife Michele Reiner will act as executive producers for the show.
No air date has been confirmed as yet.
