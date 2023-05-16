Former US embassy employee detained in Russia

By Julia Cameron • 16 May 2023 • 9:49
Paul Whelen who is being held in a forced labour camp in Russia.
Credit: or United States Marine Corps/This file is a work of a United States Marine or employee, taken or made as part of that person's official duties. As a work of the U.S. federal government, it is in the public domain.
Robert Shonov was a former US embassy employee and has been arrested by Russia’s Federal Security Service.
He has been charged with Collaboration on a confidential basis with a foreign state or foreign state organisation. He could face up to eight years in prison.
Also being held at Lefortovo prison, a former KGB prison is American journalist Evan Gershkovich who has been charged with spying while working as a correspondent for the Wall Street Journal.
Another American, who was also in the jail, is former US marine, Paul Whelan. He was handed a 16-year sentence in 2020 after he was arrested on suspicion of spying in 2018. However, the US has said that the charges against both men are “baseless.”
Whelen is now serving his sentence for what the US say are “fabricated charges” in a forced labour camp several hundred miles away from Lefortovo prison in Mordovia.
Mr Shonov was arrested in Vladivostok and Russian officials have asked to detain him for three months, but at present no court date has been fixed and the US embassy says they are aware of the reports but that they “have nothing to say, at this time.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Julia is an ex-pat writer from Brighton living in a small village close to the Andalucian town of Priego de Cordoba. When she's not working she enjoys reading, tracing her ancestry and swimming. She especially loves the summer when she can get down to the coast and chill on the beach.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.