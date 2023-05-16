Price of a standard butane gas cylinder in Spain falls to its lowest in almost two years

By Chris King • 16 May 2023 • 1:44

Image of a lorry delivering butane gas cylinders. Credit: IMAGEN PUNTO DE LUZ/Shutterstock.com

This Tuesday, May 16, the maximum retail price of a butane gas cylinder in Spain will drop once more. As published this Monday 15 in the Official Gazette of State (BOE), the price will fall by 4.9 per cent, to €15.96.

According to the calculations provided by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, for the two last months, the cost stood at €16.79 per bottle. Tuesday’s new price will be the lowest since July 2021.

This latest reduction is mainly due to a sharp drop in the price of raw materials, which fell by 25.8 per cent. To a lesser extent, the appreciation of the euro against the dollar by 0.9 per cent also played a part. Cushioned by the existing surplus, it increased by €0.97 per bottle to €1.76.

The maximum sale price of bottled liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) in containers of between 8 and 20 kilos – the traditional butane bottle – is not free but is reviewed bimonthly on the third Tuesday of the month. Each new price is calculated based on the cost of the raw material (propane and butane) in international markets. It also takes into account the price of transportation and the evolution of the euro-dollar exchange rate.

Any revision that is carried out is limited to 5 per cent both upwards and downwards, accumulating the excess or defect in the price for its application in subsequent revisions.

Its maximum price is limited to €19.55 until June 30. This maximum price was last reached in the review on September 19, as reported by 20minutos.es.

Since then it has registered a drop of 18.36 per cent, although it is still far from the scarce €12 that was paid in September 2020, when it began its climb.

Bottled liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) is a mixture of hydrocarbons, mainly composed of butane, which serves as an alternative to natural gas for energy consumption in pressure containers.

It is a popular source of energy, especially in towns or urban centres that lack a connection to the natural gas network. In Spain, 64.5 million LPG containers of different capacities are consumed annually, a figure that has fallen by more than 25 per cent since 2010.