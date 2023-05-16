By Imran Khan • 16 May 2023 • 12:26
Six-month-old British baby dies on family holiday
Image: Muratart Shutterstock.com
A British baby girl has died in Turkey after she suffered breathing difficulty during a family holiday, as doctors were unable to save her life.
A six-month-old child has died while she was on a holiday with her family in Turkey, after suffering from breathing difficulty.
According to the Turkiyegazetesi, the incident happened while the British family was staying at a five-star hotel in Serik, Antalya.
The family contacted the hotel staff for help after realising that their 6-month-old baby named Elizabeth Coffey was having trouble breathing.
Emergency services were then informed and a medical team was sent to the hotel.
The girl was then rushed to the hospital, but despite several efforts, doctors were unable to save her life.
Local reports state that following her death, an investigation has been launched into the case, and her body has been sent for autopsy at the Antalya Forensic Medicine Institute to find the cause of her death.
A journalist, content professional, and former TEDx Speaker based in Tarragona (Spain), with a Master's in International Journalism (Cardiff, UK). Imran is an online reporter for The Euro Weekly News and covers international as well as Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
