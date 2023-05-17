Artistic adventure: Art and Craft Route launches in Competa next week

By Betty Henderson • 17 May 2023 • 12:00

An art piece by feautured Dutch artist Lieuwke Loth. Photo credit: Lieuwke Loth (via email)

COMPETA, the charming mountain village, is set to captivate art and craft enthusiasts with its first monthly Art & Craft Ruta series beginning on Wednesday, May 24. This new concept aims to showcase the dynamic creative scene of Competa while providing visitors with an immersive experience.

The Ruta will guide attendees through the town’s artistic venues like studios, shops, and an art gallery, while allowing them to explore beautiful streets and squares. Guests will be invited to explore a range of different art disciplines at the event.

International artists and craftspeople will be present, offering explanations and insights into their own work and artistic styles. Confirmed participants include artists Rossana Ragusa from Italy, Jo Dennison from the UK, and Lieuwke Loth from the Netherlands, as well as artists from France and Spain.

The route promises not only a day of artistic inspiration but also an opportunity to find unique art pieces for homes or handcrafted gifts.

Visitors can expect a diverse array of artworks, including paintings, sculptures, ceramics, and textile art. Craft lovers will find exquisite leather products, natural handmade soaps, and fairtrade textiles.

Another Art and Craft Ruta event will take place on Wednesday, June 21 during Competa’s Cultural Week before the organising collective’s Grand Art Walk weekend event set to take place from Friday, September 15.

More information about the planned events can be found on the art group’s Facebook page. Alternatively, guests can check out their Instagram page- @artcraftrutacompeta