By Imran Khan • 17 May 2023 • 16:53

BREAKING: Woman found stabbed to death inside house in Spain.

Police in Spain have started investigations after a 28-year-old woman was found stabbed to death, and are now searching for her partner.

A woman has been found stabbed to death inside a house in Torremolinos, Malaga, on Wednesday, May 17.

According to reports cited by 20Minutes, officials at Emergencias 112 Andalucia were alerted after a ‘fight broke out’ and was reported by eyewitnesses.

Police along with paramedics then reached the scene and confirmed the death of the woman.

The National Police has now started an investigation into her death and are looking for her partner as the alleged perpetrator of the murder.

Local reports said that the man being searched by the police is reported to be an Italian national.

They also state that the woman’s body was found at around 11.50 am with multiple stab wounds.

A spokesman for the emergency service said that “according to witnesses, the alleged suspect fled after the attack”.

Official sources from the government delegation said that the deceased and the man were not registered as a couple in the VioGen system, although she was listed as a victim of a previous relationship.