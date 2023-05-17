By Julia Cameron • 17 May 2023 • 8:28

No-fault evictions prohibited in new rental sector reform. Credit: Brookgardener/Shutterstock.com

In an upcoming overall to the laws governing the rental sector, it will soon be prohibited to evict tenants with no good reason.

Under the new law, tenants won’t be able to be evicted unless there is a good reason. Other changes include the right to request a pet in their home which a landlord cannot unreasonably refuse.

Tenants with children or those on credit will have better opportunities. Landlords will not be able to refuse a tenancy to a family with children or those on benefits.

The conservatives are making good on their promise to get a better deal for renters in its manifesto of 2019.

Section 21 evictions will disappear. Currently, this bill allows a landlord to evict a tenant without the need to provide justification. Last year the housing charity Shelter reported that almost 230,000 private renters had been served with Section 21 eviction notices.

People like Sam Robinson were forced to move out of the house he had lived in for five years when he was served with a Section 21 notice after complaining about his rental property’s leaking roof and mould.

Another person in the rental market, Morenike Jotham said she was served with an eviction notice after she tried to negotiate a proposed rent increase. The landlord wanted to increase her rent from £500 to £700 a month, but she said the property had a mouse infestation, faulty pipes, and boiler issues.

Whilst the reformers will help renters some Conservative MPs have said that this could force landlords to leave the market thus reducing the supply of rental properties.