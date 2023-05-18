Manchester City crush Real Madrid en route to Champions League final Close
Puzzle Solutions Edition 1976

By Marcos • 18 May 2023 • 9:19

WORD SPIRAL

1 Thaw; 2 Week; 3 Kiwi; 4 Icon; 5 Near; 6 Rush; 7 Hush; 8 Hare; 9 Envy; 10 Yarn; 11 Newt; 12 This; 13 Snow; 14 Woof; 15 Fist; 16 Thud. HOUDINI

QUICK QUIZ

1 Galway; 2 Edinburgh; 3 Crèche; 4 Adriatic Sea; 5 Daylight Saving Time; 6 Devon; 7 Portuguese; 8 Adolescence; 9 Italy; 10 Magpie.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Photo finish; 9 Lob; 10 Overreach; 11 Pages; 13 Lead off; 14 Fiends; 16 Review; 18 Genteel; 19 Anger; 20 Read aloud; 21 Ate; 22 Ready for bed.
Down: 2 Hub; 3 Tools; 4 Feeble; 5 Narrate; 6 Shadowing; 7 Slip of a girl; 8 Shift-worker; 12 Greengage; 15 Die-hard; 17 All off; 19 Adder; 21 Ace.

QUICK

Across: 5 Poke; 7 Jolly Roger; 8 Yard; 10 Very; 12 Via; 13 Sharon; 16 Camel; 18 Tap; 20 Drab; 21 Kepi; 22 Nun; 24 Sheer; 25 Attach; 26 Aft; 27 Mars; 29 Aura; 33 Skyscraper; 34 Meek.
Down: 1 Cot; 2 Clue; 3 Bray; 4 Ago; 5 Pry; 6 Koran; 9 Evade; 10 Vacant; 11 Rat; 13 Slush; 14 Rake; 15 Operas; 17 Abut; 19 Ditto; 23 Nap; 25 Amuse; 27 Mock; 28 Roam; 30 Ask; 31 Dye; 32 Den.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Sometime; 7 Bueno; 8 Carpenter; 9 Ice; 10 Song; 11 Fevers; 13 Firmas; 14 Hervir; 17 Seesaw; 18 Next; 20 Cat; 22 Look after; 23 Suelo; 24 Relojero.
Down: 1 Socks; 2 Marina; 3 Tree; 4 Mother; 5 Tenis; 6 Cogedor; 7 Breezes; 12 Cabello; 13 Fracaso; 15 Vientre; 16 Galope; 17 Steel; 19 Tarro; 21 Caro.

NONAGRAM

aeon, aloe, alto, atom, enol, loam, loan, lone, moan, moat, mole, moll, molt, mont, mote, noll, note, olla, omen, tole, toll, tome, tone, tote, allot, alone, amole, anole, atoll, atone, lemon, lento, llano, lotte, melon, molal, monte, motel, motet, oaten, talon, tonal, total, totem, melton, molten, mottle, notate, telamon, tollman, tollmen, ALLOTMENT

SUDOKU

EASY

Easy Sudoku 1976

HARD

Hard Sudoku 1976

GOGEN

Gogen 1976

ALPHAMUDDLE

Alphamuddle 1976

Written by

Marcos

