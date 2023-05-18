Tragic Brit found dead in Lanzarote on his first trip abroad

By John Ensor • 18 May 2023 • 22:49

British tourist dies on first trip abroad.

A British tourist on his first trip abroad has tragically been found dead after missing his flight home.

Forty-four-year-old Robert Campbell was found dead in Lanzarote on Tuesday, May 16, after he mysteriously disappeared at the airport, shortly before his flight, writes Metro.

The Scot’s flight was due on Thursday, May 11, but sometime before this, he complained of feeling unwell. He was given a check-up at hospital and was declared safe enough to fly home.

Once at the airport, he became separated from his companion, and despite efforts to find him, he was unable to be traced.

Concerned family members launched an appeal for help to locate Mr Campbell, and two of his relatives flew out to the capital, las Palmas.

Sadly, Mr Campbell’s sister, Margueritte Devine, announced that her brother was found dead on Tuesday.

In a statement, Ms Devine said: ‘Sadly our brother died in Lanzarote yesterday and we’re left with a bill of 6 and 10 thousand pounds in funeral fees. ‘We are desperate to get him home asap so I am writing this to reach out from my heart to help us bring him home.’

A GoFundMe appeal was set up to help with the costs of bringing Mr Campbell back home to Uddington, in South Lanarkshire.

Tributes poured in from devastated friends and relatives who expressed their grief, with many commenting that he was ‘one of the best.’

A friend of the deceased shared one final touching plea for help while sharing the GoFundMe page: ‘Could everyone please share this and help us get our uncle Rab home asap where he belongs.’