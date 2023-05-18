By Julia Cameron • 18 May 2023 • 9:40
UK climber sets Everest record.
Credit: Simon/Pixabay.com
British mountaineer, Kenton Cool has set a record for summiting Everest.
He has now reached the summit more times as a non-Nepali than anyone else. The record-breaking summit took place at 1.30 am British Summer Time, or 6.15 am in Nepal. It was his 17th summit.
The climber said on his Instagram account that the summit push was “incredibly cold” and that led to multiple failures with the tracker/communication devices coming down from the summit. He went on to say that he had reached the top alongside his guide Dorjee Gyelzen Sherpa who has also summited both Everest and K2 a number of times.
Cool confirmed that both men were now resting at Camp 4 before they head back down the mountain.
Kenton Cool who is 49 comes from Slough in Buckinghamshire. He is well-known for guiding polar explorer, Ralph Fiennes who doesn’t like heights, up Everest. The first time Fiennes turned back only 300 metres from the summit, but in a second attempt he and Cool made it to the top and Cool became the most successful British expedition leader on Everest.
Cool has also climbed the three mountains in the Everest horseshoe. He completed the feat in seven days without returning to base camp as he climbed to the top of Nuptse, Everest and Lhotse.
Some time ago when he was asked about mountaineering and its dangers he said it was unstylish to die in the mountains and that he wanted to pass away with his feet up in front of the fire drinking a glass of red wine at the age of around 95.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Julia is an ex-pat writer from Brighton living in a small village close to the Andalucian town of Priego de Cordoba. When she's not working she enjoys reading, tracing her ancestry and swimming. She especially loves the summer when she can get down to the coast and chill on the beach.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.