By Julia Cameron • 18 May 2023 • 9:40

UK climber sets Everest record. Credit: Simon/Pixabay.com

British mountaineer, Kenton Cool has set a record for summiting Everest.

He has now reached the summit more times as a non-Nepali than anyone else. The record-breaking summit took place at 1.30 am British Summer Time, or 6.15 am in Nepal. It was his 17th summit.

The climber said on his Instagram account that the summit push was “incredibly cold” and that led to multiple failures with the tracker/communication devices coming down from the summit. He went on to say that he had reached the top alongside his guide Dorjee Gyelzen Sherpa who has also summited both Everest and K2 a number of times.

Cool confirmed that both men were now resting at Camp 4 before they head back down the mountain.

Kenton Cool who is 49 comes from Slough in Buckinghamshire. He is well-known for guiding polar explorer, Ralph Fiennes who doesn’t like heights, up Everest. The first time Fiennes turned back only 300 metres from the summit, but in a second attempt he and Cool made it to the top and Cool became the most successful British expedition leader on Everest.

Cool has also climbed the three mountains in the Everest horseshoe. He completed the feat in seven days without returning to base camp as he climbed to the top of Nuptse, Everest and Lhotse.

Some time ago when he was asked about mountaineering and its dangers he said it was unstylish to die in the mountains and that he wanted to pass away with his feet up in front of the fire drinking a glass of red wine at the age of around 95.