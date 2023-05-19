A special birthday for the European Union of Women

By Glenn Wickman • 19 May 2023 • 13:37

ON Monday May 22 in the Marina Alta and elsewhere in Europe, the European Union of Women are celebrating their 70th anniversary with birthday cake and enlightening speeches.

We will be welcoming to Javea Golf Club all those who are interested in how the position of women has changed in the last 70 years.

The event starts at 10.30am and will feature a series of three-minute talks with native speakers on how opportunities for women have changed in Britain, Spain, Australia, Uzbekistan, The Netherlands and Russia, plus an opening speech from Vienna by group president Margaret Hales.

The European Union of Women was founded in 1953, when a small group of women in Austria said ‘that isn’t right, we should do something about that!’ And they did, and continue to do so.

These women agreed to work closely together to find common solutions to problems concerning women and families, to influence the legal processes in pursuit of their aims and to strive for peace.

Today, thousands of women from dozens of European countries are actively working together under the banner of the European Union of Women to continue to pursue these aims. It has made a great difference, although there is still a long way to go to achieve gender equality.

There are women in senior positions actively working on changing policies at the Europe level and indeed at the level of the United Nations. Although perhaps the most important level is at the community level.

The European Union of Women Marina Alta group is typical of hundreds of such sub-groups of the EUW who volunteer their time to make a difference.

For more information contact euwmarinaalta@gmail.com. Meetings are held every month, usually at the Jávea Golf Club.

We look forward to seeing you at Javea Golf Club on Monday May 22!