Average fuel prices in Spain continue a downward trend

By Chris King • 19 May 2023 • 0:11
Image of petrol pumps.
Credit: Powerlightss Shutterstock.com
According to the latest data published this Thursday, May 18, by the European Union Oil Bulletin, the average price of fuel in Spain has maintained its downward trend.
Petrol and diesel this week stand at prices lower than they were before the start of the conflict in Ukraine. For the ninth consecutive week, diesel dropped in price, this time by 1.53 per cent, to currently stand at €1,411/litre.
This price is lower than at the end of 2022 when the government scrapped the 20 cents per litre fuel discount.
Similarly, petrol prices fell by 1.25 per cent, to €1,579/litre, for the fourth week in a row. That is its lowest level since the middle of February last year.
When the war broke out in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, a litre of petrol cost on average, €1,592/litre. That is 0.81 per cent more than this week’s price at pumps across Spain. On that same date, diesel was 4.6 per cent higher, at €1,479/litre.
Today’s data consolidate diesel at a lower price than petrol for the 14th consecutive week.
A barrel of Brent oil – which is used as a reference in Europe – was trading at $76 today, while barrels of American Texas oil were trading at around $72.40.
Fuel prices are dependent on multiple factors. These include the evolution of crude oil, taxes, the cost of raw materials and logistics, and gross margins. Increases in the cost of crude oil are not transferred directly to fuel prices, but rather with a time delay.
Compared to the average price of unleaded 95 petrol in the European Union, Spain has a lower cost at the pumps. It currently stands at €1.703/litre, while in the eurozone, it is €1.754/litre.
Diesel prices in the EU stand at an average of €1,535/litre, and in the eurozone, at €1,563/litre, also higher than Spain, according to abc.es.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.