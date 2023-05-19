By Julia Cameron • 19 May 2023 • 11:31

Harry and Meghan want agency photos of Paparazzi chase. Credit:lev radin/Shutterstock.com

Harry and Meghan have apparently “demanded” that a photo agency hand over photographs of the paparazzi chase.

Backgrid a picture agency based in California told the BBC that it had received a letter in which the couple had said “We demand” that “Backgrid provide us with all copies of photos and video or film”.

However, a spokesman for the agency told the BBC reporter that it had refused the request and answered the letter saying that in America property belongs to the owner of it and third parties cannot, maybe as kings do, demand the property be given to them.

The company also said they were standing by their founding fathers who rejected the law that citizens hand over their property to the crown long ago.

The episode was a reminder of the death of Diana who was killed in a car crash in Paris whilst being followed by paparazzi. The couple and Meghan’s mother were in a taxi cab following an award ceremony.

According to their reports, there was a “near-catastrophic” car chase with paparazzi who drove on pavements and jumped red lights.

Backgrid has denied that the paparazzi behaved irresponsibly and the taxi driver involved also said he was not worried for his safety.