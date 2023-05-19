Manchester man killed in Horrific dog attack

By John Ensor • 19 May 2023 • 17:42

Man died after vicious dog attack

A man has died after being ferociously mauled in a dog attack yesterday.

Last night, Thursday, May 18, Greater Manchester Police responded to a report of a dog attack in which a 37-year-old man lost his life, according to The Manchester Evening News.

Armed police arrived at the scene around 9:10 pm, at Westleigh Lane in Leigh, Greater Manchester. The dog, described as ‘dangerously out of control,’ had been confined to a cabin at the rear of the property where armed officers shot and killed the animal.

The unnamed victim allegedly suffered appalling injuries to his head and neck. He was taken to hospital but at approximately 2 am, was pronounced dead.

Police authorities issued a statement, ‘GMP armed officers were deployed to attempt to control the dog and officers reviewed and actioned every available tactic to subdue the dog and bring it to safety. Due to the significant risk the dog posed to the members of the public, the dog was humanely destroyed.’

Police officers arrested a 24-year-old man and charged him with has been suspicion of being in charge of a dangerously out-of-control dog causing injury resulting in death. The alleged owner of the dog is currently being interviewed while in police custody.

Detective Superintendent Simon Hurst commented: ‘Firstly, I would like to extend my condolences to the loved ones of the victim of this attack. Our officers and our partners are currently supporting the victim’s loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.

‘We recognise this incident will rightly cause concern within the local area and we would like to reassure the public that we explored every possible avenue to protect the local community and the animal involved.’

A police presence was still visible at the property this morning, where shocked residents spoke about their reactions.

One neighbour spoke about the arrival of two ambulances: ‘They careered into the yard, both drove in there. Then a police car came and parked on the road. More police vehicles arrived, I counted about six police parked all over the road. There was also a police van and a smaller van that looked like a dog unit.

‘There were all here until the early hours, at least 1am. Then at 6am this morning another police car came and parked across the road. I had no idea what was happening, but I knew it was something serious due to the response and how long they were here.’

Another resident said, ‘I was sat on the sofa and I saw two ambulance come up first and two police cars following. Then I saw the ambulance turn in. Then more police cars turned up.

‘Later on officers wearing black caps got out, one was holding a big gun and one had a gun by his side. It’s just awful. So sad, but also frightening happening so close.’