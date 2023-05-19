Sip above the rest: Rioja wine continues to dominate Spanish market

By Betty Henderson • 19 May 2023 • 10:00

Rioja wine fans held a toast for the annual D.O. Wine Day Photo credit: Rioja Wine (online)

RIOJA remains a dominant force in Spain’s national wine industry, according to the ‘Memoria Anual’ annual report released by the Rioja Wine Regulatory Council on Thursday, May 18.

Rioja solidified its leadership position in the report as its market share grew by 0.3 per cent in the last year to reach an impressive 27.5 per cent of the total volume sold, surpassing other Spanish denominations and doubling the sales of its closest competitor.

In terms of value, Rioja wine accounted for 31.7 per cent of all Spanish wines with a designation of origin sold in 2022.

The analysis also confirms Rioja’s continued lead in the hospitality sector, with a market share of 30.7 per cent. Additionally, Rioja holds a strong position in online wine sales, capturing 33 per cent of the market.

Rioja also remains valuable to Spain’s economy internationally, representing 40.5 per cent of the value and 34.7 per cent of the volume of the country’s wine exports.

Despite challenging circumstances, Rioja’s resilience and commitment to excellence have propelled its success. The President of the Rioja Regulatory Council, Fernando Ezquerro, highlighted the region’s ability to adapt to changing market conditions.

With a focus on innovation, digitalisation, and sustainability, Rioja aims to maintain its position as a leader in the industry.