TikTok Ty: Ed Sheeran looky-likey banned for being too good

By John Ensor • 19 May 2023 • 14:56

Ed Sheeran look-alike, ty Jones. Credit: Ty Jones/Facebook.com

An Ed-Sheeran doppelganger was banned from the media platform TikTok after they complained his likeness was uncanny.

Last week TikTok closed Ty Jones’ account after they believed he was impersonating the ginger singer, in an interview with The Sun, on May 18.

The Thinking Out Loud music star double, who lives in Sale, Manchester, has around 110,000 followers but insisted that he has always stressed he is a look-alike and not a sound-alike.

Jones commented: ‘It’s quite obvious I’m a lookalike. I actually can’t sing. People always comment on my videos, saying, “Oh my God, it’s Ed Sheeran.”’

The Sheeran dead ringer explained that he can’t help the way he looks, and was hurt by the social media’s decision. Just because Jones happens to bear a striking similarity to one of the world’s most famous pop stars should not be a reason for closing his account.

Jones threw himself at the mercy of TikTok insisting that, ‘I make videos of me living my life as an Ed lookalike. It’s my full-time job. I was keen to promote what I do and market my business.’

‘Maybe TikTok should ban Ed for impersonating me as well given that we look the same,’ he concluded.

In response, TikTok replied: ‘It was determined that your account has violated our Community Guidelines and cannot be restored.’

Following an appeal by a National newspaper, TikTok thankfully reversed its decision.