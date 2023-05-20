Manchester man killed in Horrific dog attack Close
21st century’s sedentary lifestyles are taking their toll on modern health

By Linda Hall • 20 May 2023 • 11:00

SEDENTARY LIFESTYLE: Linked to multiple ailments Photo credit: Pixabay/StockSnap

NUMEROUS studies link poor health to a sedentary lifestyle.

As long ago as the 1950s a study found that bus drivers were twice as likely to have heart attacks as bus-conductors.

Since then, research has consistently tied prolonged sitting to multiple ailments, not least because this immobilises some of the body’s largest muscles, putting it into standby mode.

When sitting for long enough, the metabolism will slow, constricting circulation and affecting the ability to deal with glucose.

If sitting is unavoidable at work, keeping your computer screen at eye level and your feet flat on the floor will help, allowing you to keep your spine and hips in less painful positions. The simplest way to make a noticeable difference, though, is to get up every 15, 30 or 60 minutes.

