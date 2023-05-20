21st century’s sedentary lifestyles are taking their toll on modern health

By Linda Hall • 20 May 2023 • 11:00
SEDENTARY LIFESTYLE: Linked to multiple ailments
Photo credit: Pixabay/StockSnap
NUMEROUS studies link poor health to a sedentary lifestyle.
As long ago as the 1950s a study found that bus drivers were twice as likely to have heart attacks as bus-conductors.
Since then, research has consistently tied prolonged sitting to multiple ailments, not least because this immobilises some of the body’s largest muscles, putting it into standby mode.
When sitting for long enough, the metabolism will slow, constricting circulation and affecting the ability to deal with glucose.
If sitting is unavoidable at work, keeping your computer screen at eye level and your feet flat on the floor will help, allowing you to keep your spine and hips in less painful positions. The simplest way to make a noticeable difference, though, is to get up every 15, 30 or 60 minutes.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.