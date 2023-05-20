Activity on X-Factor Levi Davis’ Instagram account after he went missing

By David Laycork • 20 May 2023 • 10:41

Activity on X-Factor Levi Davis' Instagram months after he went missing Credit: Twitter@Rugby Unicorn

A friend of missing professional rugby player and X-factor contestant Levi Davis is worried that activity on his Instagram account could give false hope.

Chantelle Small, a close friend of Levi Davis, said she spoke with him in the very early hours of the day he went missing, October 29, 2022. She has now said that there was activity on his Instagram account since his disappearance.

Chantelle, who became close with Levi through family connections and music, noticed notifications on his account saying ‘active yesterday’ and ‘active today’ and began to wonder who had access to his account.

Others had reported that contacts have been deleted from his account and although Davis is believed to have drowned off the coast of the Port of Barcelona, no body has yet been found. It is even suggested that the deleted contacts were ‘key witnesses’.

Spanish police have recently relaunched the search for Levi. He was last seen coming out of the Old Irish Pub, La Rambla, Barcelona. Catalan News posted a video of a recent boat search on Twitter:

“Police launch maritime missing person search unit looking for Levi Davis British rugby player disappeared in late October, and Mossos d’Esquadra continue investigating”.

🎥 Police launch maritime missing person search unit looking for Levi Davis British rugby player disappeared in late October, and Mossos d'Esquadra continue investigating More: https://t.co/EjNoFnwLef pic.twitter.com/XKXi6fTNcz — Catalan News (@catalannews) May 18, 2023

Police are searching the Port of Barcelona where his passport was found 20 days after his disappearance and also the Llobregat Delta, wetlands near Barcelona El Prat Airport.

Chantelle Small told the Sun of the activity on Instagram: “I’m hoping it’s nothing and hopefully there’s another lead and they do find him.”

Levi’s mother, Julia Davis has expressed frustration with the investigation, saying the response of the Spanish Police investigation has been slow.

Both Ms Davis and Ms Small hold hope for seeing Levi again, as no conclusive evidence has emerged as to what happened to him on that early morning back in October 2022.