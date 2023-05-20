Advocating the health-giving benefits avocados packed with vital vitamins and nutrients

By Linda Hall • 20 May 2023 • 13:08
AVOCADOS: Rich in vital vitamins
Photo credit: Pexels/Thought Catalogue
AVOCADOS are important because they are rich in nutrients, including healthy fats and fibre that are absent from many people’s diets.
They contain anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compounds that can help to reduce the risk of heart disease risk. They bring with them an alphabet of vitamins: Vitamin B1, B2, B3 and B6, as well as Vitamin B9 (folate) Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin E and Vitamin K.
Half an avocado also contains 10 per cent of the recommended daily amount potassium, which can help to protect against hypertension and stroke.
Despite disagreement as to whether they are a fruit or a vegetable, avocados (Persea americana) are actually berries and belong to the Lauraceae plant family, which includes the cinnamon tree.
